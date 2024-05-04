Parked electric scooter catches fire on Devaraj Urs Road

May 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: An electric scooter parked along the D. Devaraj Urs Road in city erupted in flames, causing alarm among the passersby.

The incident occurred around 1 pm yesterday, when the battery of an electric scooter, identified by its registration number (KA-11-ET-4088), suddenly caught fire. The scooter belonged to a woman who worked at a nearby clothing store.

Prompt action ensued as neighbouring shopkeepers quickly rushed to the scene. Additionally, the Devaraj Traffic Police responded to the emergency, swiftly extinguishing flames before they could spread further. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or damage to nearby parked vehicles.