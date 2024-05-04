Sex Scandal: MLA H.D. Revanna booked in kidnap case after woman goes missing

May 4, 2024

Bengaluru: Former Minister and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna was implicated in a kidnapping case on Thursday, following a complaint filed by a 20-year-old man.

The complainant alleged that an associate of Revanna abducted his mother, who was reportedly among the women featured in alleged sex tapes involving Revanna’s son, JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

The Police registered a case against Revanna and Satish Babanna, a resident of K.R. Nagar Taluk in Mysuru district, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges related to kidnapping.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred on Apr. 29. The woman had previously worked at Revanna’s residence and farmhouse in Holenarasipura for six years before quitting three years ago to work as a daily wage labourer.

As per the FIR, a few days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on Apr. 26, Babanna visited the woman’s residence and claimed that Revanna’s wife Bhavani needed her for some work. Subsequently, the woman returned home on Apr. 26.

Later, as per the FIR, Babanna allegedly cautioned the family against speaking to the Police if they visited their residence and warned them of potential legal repercussions. On Apr. 29, around 9 am, Babanna reportedly approached the family, informing them that the woman would face legal consequences if apprehended by the police. He then took her with him, stating that Revanna had summoned her, as per the woman’s son’s account in the FIR.

“While I was searching for my mother, on May 1, a couple of my friends inquired about my mother’s involvement in the alleged sex tapes of Prajwal. I contacted Satish over the phone to ascertain my mother’s whereabouts and he informed me that a case had been filed against her and that she needed to obtain bail,” the woman’s son stated in the FIR.