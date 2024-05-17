Home Minister calls on family of beheaded girl in Kodagu

May 17, 2024

Compensation will be paid to deceased Meena’s parents after poll code ends

Madikeri: Days after U.S. Meena, a 16-year-old minor girl, who was brutally beheaded by a man at Mutlu village in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar visited the residence of the victim yesterday and consoled her parents.

Meena, an SSLC student of Surlabbi Government High School, was brutally beheaded by 33-year-old Prakash, the man who was said to be engaged with the girl in the morning of May 9. The SSLC results were declared the same day and she had passed the exam but unfortunately was killed the same evening. Her mother Janaki too sustained injuries in the assault and was treated at a Hospital in Mysuru.

Speaking to presspersons, Dr. Parameshwar said that preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was killed as the accused got furious over postponement of marriage on the grounds that the girl was a minor.

Maintaining that the Government would not tolerate such brutal acts and has taken the case seriously, he said that a Special Court will be established for speedy trial and the accused will be punished as per Law.

Pointing out that a Special Public Prosecutor too would be appointed for ensuring that the culprit gets the harshest punishment, Dr. Parameshwar said that the girl’s family would be paid compensation by the Government once the Model Code of Conduct for the LS polls comes to an end.

Replying to BJP leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar’s assertion that Law and Order has collapsed in the State with murders and other heinous acts occurring across Karnataka, the Home Minister said the Congress Government does not need a certificate from Shettar.

Noting that crimes were on the rise during the previous BJP Government too, he said the people would themselves give certificate to the Government.

Replying to a question on investigation into Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s sleaze videos and pen drives, Dr. Parameshwar, who seemed upset at the question, said that it is not correct to speak about the case here.

Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda, Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan, ASP Sundarraj and others were present.