Kodagu floods: Three more bodies found near Madikeri

Madikeri: The rescue personnel, involving Garuda Police Command Force and Kodagu District Police, have succeeded in discovering three more bodies trapped in landslides that rocked Kodagu ten days ago. The rescue team recovered the body of a woman from Jodupala near Madikeri on Saturday, even as two more bodies buried under mud and shush were retrieved.

The body of Gowramma (52), wife of Basappa, was found a kilometre from the Jodupala disaster spot. The body was discovered near a small bridge on the lower side of the falls at Jodupala.

Basappa, a Group ‘D’ worker at the Government Hospital in Puttur, his wife Gowramma, an ASHA worker, their daughter Monisha and niece Manjula went missing after landslides at Jodupala. While Basappa’s body was found on Aug.18, Monisha’s body was found the next day, operations are on to find Manjula, who remains untraced so far.

Meanwhile, the two more bodies retrieved in Kodagu, have been identified as that of 56-year-old Babu, son of Koragappa of Udayagiri, Makkandur and of 58-year-old Chandrappa, son of late Ukrappa Poojari, an estate writer Hebbattageri village. While the body of Babu, which was found buried under mud was retrieved by a Garuda team, the body of Chandrappa was recovered by an NDRF team. With this, the bodies of three of the four persons who went missing on Aug.17, have been recovered.

Muvathoklu’s Utthappa missing since 10 days

Ten days after landslides at Muvathoklu, 50-year-old Mukkattira Uthappa (Sabu), who is feared to have been trapped under the debris of his house which collapsed, is yet to be traced.

The house of Uttappa had collapsed and covered by mud and slush, following a huge landslip that occurred at about 4.30 pm on Aug.16. The intensity of the landslide was such that there was no trace of any house having existed there before. Uttappa, who is said have been inside the house during the landslide, is suspected to have been trapped under debris and slush.

Although dog squad was pressed into service and loads of mud were excavated by the JCBs, there has been no trace of the missing Uthappa.

Although rescue teams have been putting all their efforts to trace the missing Uthappa, their efforts have proved futile so far,

However, a box said to belong to Uthappa’s family was discovered yesterday afternoon. The box contained only small articles, it is learnt. Meanwhile, the rescue teams have continued their search for Uthappa, even as his relatives wait in anxiety.