Teams formed to check Dengue in district: DHO
News

Teams formed to check Dengue in district: DHO

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said that separate teams have been formed to tackle dengue fever in the district.

He was speaking during a demonstration on destroying larvae to control dengue, at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Nachanahalli Palya here on May 16 (National Dengue Day).

DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy stressed on various methods to control the production of larvae by checking water stagnation, getting into the root of mosquitoes. The Health and Family Welfare Department has taken several measures to identify and test those suffering from fever, head ache and joints pain. The public should cooperate with officers in this regard, he appealed.

The Officers have been instructed to take precautionary measures within a week by identifying those showing symptoms of dengue in every PHC and Community Health Centre (CHC) limits. On the other hand, the health centres and Taluk General Hospitals are fully equipped with adequate stock of drugs and instruments to treat dengue patients, he added.

District Malaria Officer Dr. Suvarna, Medical Officer of Nachanahalli PHC Dr. Sowmya and other officers were present.

