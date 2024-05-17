FDA of Women and Child Dept. in Lokayukta net
News

FDA of Women and Child Dept. in Lokayukta net

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A First Division Assistant (FDA), attached to the Department of Women and Child Development in Periyapatna taluk, was caught red-handed by Lokayukta personnel, while reportedly accepting bribe towards a favour at his office on Thursday.

Vijay Kumar, FDA, had allegedly demanded a cut of Rs.40,000 towards issuing a tender cheque for Rs. 4 lakh to one Natesh of Ravandur in Periyapatna taluk, who supplies food products to anganwadi centres.

Vijay Kumar was collecting Rs. 30,000 bribe amount from Natesh, when Lokayukta sleuths trapped him.

 A team of Lokayukta Police led by Dy.SP V. Krishnaiah, including Inspectors Ravikumar, Roopashree and Lokesh, personnel  Mohan Gowda, Veerabhadra Swamy,  Asha, Triveni, Pushpalatha, Dinesh, Lokesh, Prithvi and Shekar, took part in the operation.  Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) V.J. Sajith guided the team.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching