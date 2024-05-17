FDA of Women and Child Dept. in Lokayukta net

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A First Division Assistant (FDA), attached to the Department of Women and Child Development in Periyapatna taluk, was caught red-handed by Lokayukta personnel, while reportedly accepting bribe towards a favour at his office on Thursday.

Vijay Kumar, FDA, had allegedly demanded a cut of Rs.40,000 towards issuing a tender cheque for Rs. 4 lakh to one Natesh of Ravandur in Periyapatna taluk, who supplies food products to anganwadi centres.

Vijay Kumar was collecting Rs. 30,000 bribe amount from Natesh, when Lokayukta sleuths trapped him.

A team of Lokayukta Police led by Dy.SP V. Krishnaiah, including Inspectors Ravikumar, Roopashree and Lokesh, personnel Mohan Gowda, Veerabhadra Swamy, Asha, Triveni, Pushpalatha, Dinesh, Lokesh, Prithvi and Shekar, took part in the operation. Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) V.J. Sajith guided the team.