MCC seizes 1,531 kg banned plastic, imposes Rs. 1.61 lakh fine

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on shops selling banned single use plastic items and seized 1,531 kg of plastic besides imposing fine of Rs. 1.61 lakh on the violators.

The Zonal Officers of each of nine MCC Zonal Offices led the raids and seized the banned items like plastic carry bags, spoons, cups among others. The raids were carried out in 145 places.

At Ward No. 52 coming under MCC Zonal Office-1, raids were conducted in 14 places at Ittigegud while in MCC Zonal Office-2 limits, raids were conducted in 38 places in Kuvempunagar, Vishweshwaranagar, Srirampura 1st stage. In MCC Zonal Office-3, raids were conducted in 19 places including Kuvempunagar coming under Ward No. 57, Saraswathipuram in Ward No. 42, Ganesh Bhandar Road in Ward No. 44 and Ramakrishnanagar coming under Ward No. 58.

In the limits of MCC Zonal Office-4, raids were conducted in 10 places including Ward No. 6 and Ward No. 19 in Gokulam. In the limits of MCC Zonal Office-5, raids were conducted in 11 places around Surya Bakery Circle in Hebbal.

In MCC Zonal Office-6 limits, the raids were carried out in Santhepet under Ward No. 23.

In the limits of MCC Zonal Office-7, raids were conducted in 16 places at Shivarathreeshwara Nagar and Bannimantap coming under Ward No. 8. In the limits of MCC Zonal Office-8, the raids were conducted in seven places including Shanthinagar under Ward No. 13 and Sultan Road in Ward No. 15.

In the limits of MCC Zonal Office-9, raids were conducted in 15 places including Ghousianagar under Ward No.32, Gayathripuram in Ward No. 39, Mahadevapura Main Road in Ward No. 30 and Dr. Rajkumar Road in Ward Nos. 34, 35 and 36.

MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu said, “Instructions have been given to officers to conduct a drive against single use of plastic daily for two hours.”