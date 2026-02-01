600-kg dry waste cleared in Chamundi foothill plogging
February 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to secure the top spot for Mysuru in the Swachh Bharat national cleanliness rankings, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had organised a large-scale plogging campaign (an eco-friendly fitness activity that combines jogging, walking, or hiking with litter collection) at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

The initiative, organised yesterday, witnessed enthusiastic participation, with volunteers collecting dry waste and spreading awareness about cleanliness.

As part of the Swachh Survekshan 2.0 campaign, the MCC also conducted a dry waste collection competition. Students from various colleges, NCC cadets, members of women’s organisations and the general public joined hands to strengthen Mysuru’s cleanliness mission.

During the Shramadan drive at the Chamundi foothill, more than 200 participants, including students of Phoenix International Academy and NSS and NCC volunteers from JSS College, took part. The drive resulted in the collection and disposal of nearly 600 kg of dry waste.

Competitions held under the campaign added to the enthusiasm. The volunteer team won the first prize, Phoenix International Academy students secured the second prize and JSS College students bagged the third prize.

The event was attended by MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, probationary IAS officer Sameer Prakash Khode, Zonal Commissioner E. Ramesh, Swachh Bharat campaign nodal officer and Assistant Executive Engineer K.S. Mruthyunjaya, Assistant Executive Engineer Meenakshi and other officials.

