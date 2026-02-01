Walkathon to promote millets
Walkathon to promote millets

February 1, 2026

Agri Department hosts District-level public interaction

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to create wider public awareness on the health benefits of millets consumption as a rich nutrient, the Agriculture Department hosted a District-level public interaction with millet crops growers and sellers at P. Kalingarao Sabha Bhavan at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city this morning.

During the interaction, the members of the public were  provided information on the benefits of millets consumption and its rich nutrition.

Earlier, as part of International Trade Fair-2026 (Organics and Millets), organised by Karnataka Agriculture Department at Bengaluru from Feb. 6 to 8, a ‘Millets Walkathon’ with the theme Siridhanya Nadige – Arogyada Kadege was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate.

The walkathon passed through the main thoroughfares in the Central Business District before culminating near the old Deputy Commissioner’s office along Hunsur Road.

Over 200  millets growers, sellers and members of the public took part in the walkathon.

Joint Director of Agriculture Chandrashekar, Assistant Director B.D. Jayaram and others were present on the occasion.

