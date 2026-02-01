KPCC Spokesperson refutes MP’s claims on shelved railway line

February 1, 2026

Madikeri: Alleging that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar is making false charges against the State Government over the Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway line, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana maintained that the State Government has completed the land acquisition process for executing the 87-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway project.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Lakshmana said that the Railways had shelved the Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway project after finding it economically unviable.

“When this is the case, the MP is unnecessarily and unfairly targeting the Congress-led State Government by claiming that the project was delayed due to land acquisition issues,” he said.

He further alleged that several projects in Mysuru have remained stalled since Yaduveer Wadiyar was elected MP two years ago. “Out of the 236 taluks in the State, 80 taluks — including all five taluks of Kodagu district — have been deprived of a railway network,” he pointed out.

Claiming that the Rs. 46 crore infrastructure development project atop Chamundi Hill has been in limbo, Lakshmana said that the proposed Cancer Centre in Mysuru is yet to come up and that plans for the expansion of Mysuru Airport have also not taken off.

He urged the MP to bring out a white paper detailing the projects he has brought to the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.