Metagalli residents seek action over industrial pollution

February 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A section of residents of Metagalli has approached the District Administration and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), seeking urgent intervention against what they describe as unbearable industrial pollution in the Metagalli-Hebbal Industrial Estate.

In a representation submitted to KSPCB Senior Environmental Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Brigade Symphony Owners’ Association (BSOA), Metagalli, expressed serious concern over worsening situation, stating that thousands of residents are being affected by foul odours, contaminated water and hazardous industrial emissions.

According to Association, the problem has intensified despite repeated complaints. Residents have reported that the chemical stench becomes particularly severe during weekends, spreading across surrounding neighbourhoods and making daily life increasingly difficult.

The representation pointed to adverse health impacts, including breathing problems and skin allergies. Children, senior citizens and people with respiratory illnesses are said to be the most vulnerable.

Warning that unchecked emissions and water pollution could trigger a major public health crisis, the Association said the pollution also poses a serious threat to local ecosystem.

The Association accused certain industries in the area of violating environmental norms with impunity by releasing pollutants into the air and water round-the-clock. It said residents are subjected to persistent foul odours and noise pollution, affecting their quality of life both day and night.

Urging immediate action, the Association appealed KSPCB to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the sources of pollution, particularly the spike in emissions during weekends and to initiate stringent legal action, including heavy penalties, against units found repeatedly violating environmental regulations.

KSPCB officials collect water samples

KSPCB officials, responding to Metagalli residents’ complaint, visited the spot and collected water samples from the area. While the officers expressed empathy with the residents’ concerns, they informed them that enforcement action would have to be initiated by the Board’s Bengaluru Office, as they were not decision-making authorities. A recommendation has been made for a forensic study to identify the source of pollution, nature of effluents and industries responsible.