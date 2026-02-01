Metagalli residents seek action over industrial pollution
News

Metagalli residents seek action over industrial pollution

February 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru:  A section of residents of Metagalli has approached the District Administration and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), seeking urgent intervention against what they describe as unbearable industrial pollution in the Metagalli-Hebbal Industrial Estate.

In a representation submitted to KSPCB Senior Environmental Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Brigade Symphony Owners’ Association (BSOA), Metagalli, expressed serious concern over worsening situation, stating that thousands of residents are being affected by foul odours, contaminated water and hazardous industrial emissions.

According to Association, the problem has intensified despite repeated complaints. Residents have reported that the chemical stench becomes particularly severe during weekends, spreading across surrounding neighbourhoods and making daily life increasingly difficult.

The representation pointed to adverse health impacts, including breathing problems and skin allergies. Children, senior citizens and people with respiratory illnesses are said to be the most vulnerable.

Warning that unchecked emissions and water pollution could trigger a major public health crisis, the Association said the pollution also poses a serious threat to local ecosystem.

The Association accused certain industries in the area of violating environmental norms with impunity by releasing pollutants into the air and water round-the-clock. It said residents are subjected to persistent foul odours and noise pollution, affecting their quality of life both day and night.

Urging immediate action, the Association appealed KSPCB to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the sources of pollution, particularly the spike in emissions during weekends and to initiate stringent legal action, including heavy penalties, against units found repeatedly violating environmental regulations.

KSPCB officials collect water samples

READ ALSO  KSPCB officials raid, seal illegal dyeing unit in city

KSPCB officials, responding to Metagalli  residents’ complaint, visited the spot and collected water samples from the area. While the officers expressed empathy with the residents’ concerns, they informed them that enforcement action would have to be initiated by the Board’s Bengaluru Office, as they were not decision-making authorities. A recommendation has been made for a forensic study to identify the source of pollution, nature of effluents and industries responsible.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching