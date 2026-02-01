UGD water flowing to Lingambudhi Lake: MLA inspects spot, assures solution

February 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has issued instructions to the officers, to prepare an estimate for the works to permanently arrest the flow of UGD water towards Lingambudhi Lake and to take up the repair works of Raja Kaluve.

He was speaking after inspecting the Raja Kaluve, near Kautilya Vidyalaya at Kanakadasanagar 2nd Stage, Dattagalli, near Outer Ring Road (ORR) Junction in city on Wednesday.

GTD said, if the estimate is prepared, he shall be discussing the same, after calling for a meeting with Deputy Commissioner, comprising officers from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), Forest Department and various other Departments, to find out a solution for the civic issues.

Acknowledging the need to check the flow of UGD water to Lingambudhi Lake, Devegowda said, the sewage water is flowing back in a reverse direction and clogging at the manholes, thus causing the overflow of sewage water, only to severely inconvenience the nearby residents. If the steps are taken to ensure that, only storm water flows through the Raja Kaluve, cleanliness can be maintained in the lake, he added.

Earlier, residents M.N. Nataraj and Nagendra submitted a memorandum to Devegowda, urging the latter to build a retaining wall around the Raja Kaluve at the earliest, along with taking up repair works of UGD pipeline network. There are frequent instances of UGD line at Dattagalli, Kanakadasanagar, getting blocked. Moreover, the damage to the UGD line is facilitating the leakage of sewage water, that is later reaching the lake.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif assured to take up the works, after obtaining the details on the places where new pipeline has to be installed and retaining wall has to be built, along with preventing the flow of sewage water to Lingambudhi Lake.

ACF Ravindra, MCC Superintending Engineer Manjunath, MCC Zone-3 Development Officer Satyamurthy, Executive Engineer of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) Asif Iqbal Khaleel, MCC UGD Section Executive Engineer Shilpa, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) Dhanush, Srinivas and Ashwin were present.