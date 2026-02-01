K.C. Layout Lake encroachment issue raised in Assembly

February 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The issue of an alleged encroachment of a lake in K.C. Layout (Kempu Cheluvajammanni Layout), near the foothills of Chamundi, was raised in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Raising the matter, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa drew the Government’s attention to the sudden construction of a compound wall around the lake area and criticised officials for their delay in taking action.

Speaking in the House, he said that the lake had been encroached upon, but officials concerned had failed to initiate any corrective measures so far. He expressed displeasure over the continued inaction.

According to the MLA, the land falls under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and is being claimed as private property. However, official maps of the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) clearly indicate that the area is classified as a lake.

Law and order

Referring to the deteriorating law and order situation, Srivatsa said that a Mysuru Congress Spokesperson had, at a press conference, alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister V. Somanna were responsible for the unrest in Ballari, claiming that Somanna’s visit to the district had led to a murder. “Although a complaint was lodged against the Spokesperson fifteen days ago, no FIR has been registered so far,” he said.

The MLA also spoke about what he termed as misinformation being spread about the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB – G RAM G) Act, 2025.

Clarifying the provisions of the law, Srivatsa said that while Rs. 33,000 crore had been allocated for MGNREGA in the 2013 Budget, the current allocation stands at Rs. 2.86 lakh crore.

He said, false claims were being circulated that the revised law had removed the 100-day employment guarantee, that no work would be available during the harvest season and that all decisions would be taken solely by the Union Government.

“In reality, the guaranteed number of workdays has been increased to 125, with additional employment possible based on demand,” he said, adding that States have also been given the option to declare up to 60 days of leave, which would benefit agricultural activities.

He said that permanent asset creation and projects of national importance would be decided at the local Gram Sabha level, ensuring community participation.