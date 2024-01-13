MP inaugurates pure drinking water unit opposite Zoo

January 13, 2024

Says not bothered about who the Congress candidate is

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another citizen benefit initiative, BJP MP Pratap Simmha inaugurated a Pure drinking water unit opposite the Mysuru Zoo in Ittigegud here this morning.

The people can get 2 litres of pure drinking water for Rs.2 and 20 litres for Rs.5.

Later speaking to press persons, Simmha, replying to a question, said that he is least bothered whether the Chief Minister’s son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah or someone else from the Congress will contest against him in the forthcoming LS polls from Mysuru- Kodagu seat. Asserting that no opposition candidate can withstand the popularity of PM Modi, Simmha reiterated that he is not at all worried about who the Congress candidate would be.

Chiding that the Congress has reached the stage where it wants its Cabinet Ministers to contest the LS polls, Simmha maintained that the Congress Ministers were in a dilemma as they fear that would lose the LS polls if they contest.

Maintaining that there were no confusions regarding the BJP-JD(S) alliance, the MP said that he has the blessings of leaders of both the parties. Stating that it would be good if Dr.Yathindra Siddaramaiah was to contest against him, he said that then the fight would be between the son of the Chief Minister and Journalist Pratap Simmha.

Noting that while it was veteran BJP leader L.K.Advani who launched Ratha Yatra for the cause of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Simmha said it was BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad who waged a Court battle and later it was PM Modi who championed the cause across the country.

Pointing out that, the BJP played a major role right from Advani to Modi in the construction of Ram Mandir, Simmha contended that the Congress had no role whatsoever in the Ayodhya movement and such, the Congress is feeling guilty and has decided to stay away from Ram Mandir inauguration set to take place on Jan.22.

Commenting on CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that he would visit Ayodhya after Jan.22, Simmha said that the CM must go along with his associates to wash off the sins of the Congress.

Replying to a question on his meeting with former CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, Simmha said that he had met him to express gratitude to Kumaraswamy as he stood solidly behind his (Simmha) family in the tree felling case.

Returning back to questions on his candidature, Simmha said that though he was officially the BJP candidate, in reality, he was an all-party candidate in the two previous LS polls. Simmha shot back at the remarks of Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar’s comments about him, by comparing Eshwar’s remarks to gutter water, on which he would not throw stones at.