Dasara expo draws to a close

January 13, 2024

About 15 lakh people visit the expo from Oct. 15 to Jan. 12

Mysore/Mysuru: The 90-day annual Dasara Exhibition drew to a close yesterday. The expo had begun on Oct.15, 2023 and about 15 lakh people are said to have visited the expo.

With the conclusion of Dasara Exhibition, prizes were distributed to the best Union, State Government and ZP stalls.

State Government section: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department bagged first place, followed by Kannada and Culture Department and Tourism Department which shared second prize. The third prize was bagged by Health and Family Welfare Department.

Union Government section: Postal Department bagged the first prize, followed by city-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing(AIISH) in the second place and NABARD, Mysuru, in the third place.

Boards and Corporations section: Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) bagged the first prize, followed by MyMUL (Mysuru Milk Union Limited) which bagged the second prize while Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited shared the third prize.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) section: Mandya ZP bagged the first prize, Mysuru came second and Ramanagara bagged the third prize.

Speaking at the valedictory of the Dasara expo, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that the expo was a grand success as 15 lakh people visited the expo in 90 days. He maintained that the Dasara expo saw good business with stalls reporting a larger number of buyers this year.

Dasara stalls contractors have submitted a memorandum to the MLA seeking to continue the expo on weekends as a large number of people are expected to attend on weekends. The MLA in turn assured to take up the matter with the District In-charge Minister.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of painting, model making and drawing competitions.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) CEO Rajesh Gowda, Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director Balwant Rao Patil and other officials were present.