SC stays unveiling of statue at Gun House Circle
SC stays unveiling of statue at Gun House Circle

January 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: President of Ursu Mandali Sangha HMT Lingaraje Urs has said that Supreme Court (SC) has granted a stay on the unveiling of the statue of the late Pontiff of Suttur Mutt Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Shivarathri Rajendra Circle (Gun House Circle). He was speaking to reporters at the Sangha premises in Agrahara here yesterday.

Lingaraje Urs, who is also the Convener of the Samiti, said: “Advocate C.M. Subramanya, a High Court Advocate from Mysuru, had filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court through his Counsel against the ongoing works related to the statue. The Judge, who heard the arguments, had directed a notice seeking explanation from the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and others in the District Committee, but the Court did not issue any stay on the works.”

Hence, Advocate Subramanya filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) through Senior Advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu in the Supreme Court on Jan. 8.

The Three-Judge Bench including Justices B.R. Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sandeep Mehta that heard the petition, issued a stay on unveiling of the statue, Urs said.

“We will meet the Deputy Commissioner and apprise him about the stay order issued by the Supreme Court and to suspend the ongoing works related to the statue. When enquired about the authority which granted permission for the works, neither the District Administration nor the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are providing any information,” Lingaraje Urs added.

