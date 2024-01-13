Over 9,000 aspirants appear for K-SET in city

January 13, 2024

In Karnataka, 1,17,302 candidates write Test; Only 6 percent of highest scorers will be eligible

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), which is mandatory for the post of Assistant Professor, went on peacefully at all the 23 centres today in the city. Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting the K-SET.

A total of 10,246 candidates in Mysuru had enrolled for the K-SET conducted in two sessions — morning session from 10 am to 11 am and afternoon session from 12 noon to 1 pm. In the morning session 9,242 appeared for the Test and in the afternoon session 9,239 candidates appeared.

In Karnataka, a total of 1,17,302 candidates had applied to appear for the K-SET, which will have 41 subjects to choose from. Out of 41 subjects, 16,000 candidates had taken up commerce, which is the highest.

As many as 11,000 candidates had applied for Kannada, while linguistics has only 25 takers, which is the lowest. Out of the total persons who appear for the test, 6 percent of those who secure the highest marks will become eligible.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra monitored the test conducted at Sarada Vilas College, St.Philomena’s College, Teresian College, Maharaja’s College to name a few among total 23 centres in the city.

Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPUE) M. Mariswamy is the Nodal Officer in charge of reaching question papers to the centres and collecting the answer scripts before transporting them back to the Treasury. Armed Police will be accompanying the staff carrying the answer scripts bundles in vehicles that are fitted with Geographical Positioning System (GPS) to monitor their movement. To check exam malpractices, mobile phones and wrist watches were not allowed inside the centres, with CCTV camera surveillance in place as an extended measure.

Chief Superintendent, Observer and Custodian have been deputed to each of the centres. Besides, drinking water and other basic amenities have been provided for the comfort of the candidates.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC of 1973, in the 200-metre radius of the centres, instructing the shops offering photo copy services to be shut during the test.