Yaduveer Wadiyar had ‘sweet & bitter’ experiences in hustings

April 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar who is in the fray in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections as BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency had both sweet and bitter experiences during the campaign trail.

Speaking to media persons at his office in Kuvempunagar on Saturday, Yaduveer who is in a relax mood after sweating hard in the hustings for over a month, said “I have learnt newer lessons from the bitter experience I had during the canvass.”

“Following the conclusion of polls, I won’t prefer to take rest, but will be active as always, but have been finishing the previous commitments,” said Yaduveer who has plans to go to Bengaluru and several other places and meet a few people to thank them in the coming days.

Yaduveer who will be campaigning for BJP at Gorakhpur and Ayodhya Lok Saba Constituencies (in Uttar Pradesh) also expressed his readiness to canvass for the party in North Karnataka (that is going to elections in the second phase on May 7) if the leaders invite him.

“I am confident of romping home with a thumping victory, but not sure about the margin of victory,” claimed Yaduveer, who also exuded confidence of BJP emerging triumphant not just in the State, but also across the nation, winning the seats as per the estimate.

Active throughout the day

A day after the election on Saturday, Yaduveer was at his usual self, unlike others who prefer to lounge at resorts by switching off their cell phone.

Like earlier, Yaduveer went on a morning walk at the Palace premises for an hour from 6 am, the routine he had to skip ahead of the polls. He later visited his parents at their residence ‘Kalpana’ in Lakshmipuram here for breakfast and spent sometime with them.

He later went to his office in Kuvempunagar, where he collected feedback over phone from senior leaders of the party, on the pattern of voting in all the eight Assembly Constituencies coming under Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat.

Yaduveer also spoke to BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra over phone and the latter is learnt to have also given a positive feedback about his victory.

Yaduveer went through the media reports, mainly poring over Mysuru Mithra, the sister publication of Star of Mysore, in the company of his friend M.M. Nikhilesh.

Missed my son a lot

On missing his family during his busy campaign schedule, Yaduveer said “I was busily involved in campaigning for the last one month and had very much missed my son Aadyaveer. I was not able to give much time to him, except for a few moments in a day. It really used to pain me when he also expressed his feelings of missing me. Now that the election is over, I have got to spend some time with son and family members. My wife and mother cooperated with me during the election and will be ever grateful to them.”