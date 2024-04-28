Will score easy victory: Congress candidate M. Lakshmana

April 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: M. Lakshmana, Congress candidate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency is confident of scoring an easy victory.

He was addressing media persons at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan on JLB road in the city on Saturday.

“I am confident of emerging victorious as I sought votes purely on development works, without targeting criticising anybody on the lines of religion. I am confident that the people have cast their votes in favour of our party,” said Lakshmana.

If gone by the increase in voting percentage, there seems to be a wave in favour of the party that emboldens the spirit of democracy.

The minorities have voted in large numbers, with 85 percent of womenfolk voting in may favour, claimed Lakshmana.