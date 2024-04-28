Cmde. Rajesh Sharma inspects Sainik School Kodagu

April 28, 2024

Kushalnagar: The Annual Inspection by Sainik Schools Society was carried out at the Sainik School Kodagu on Apr. 23 by Cmde. Rajesh K. Sharma, the Inspecting Officer, Sainik Schools Society, New Delhi.

The Officer, at the helm of affairs of Ministry of Defence, is taking care of all the 33 Sainik Schools and the newly opened Sainik Schools under PPP mode functioning under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence.

On his arrival, Cmde Rajesh Sharma was welcomed by Col. Amar Jeet Singh, Principal, Sainik School Kodagu. The Inspecting Officer offered his tributes to the war heroes by laying wreath at the ‘Wall of Heroes.’

The Officer was welcomed with a guard of honour and a special Assembly was conducted. The new Prefectorial body of Sainik School Kodagu for the year 2024-25 took oath during the Investiture Ceremony.

The Officer conferred rank badges to meritorious cadets. Cadet Aditya Kumar took charge as School’s Cadet Captain. The School Appointments took a solemn oath to uphold the school motto of valour, determination and honesty in high esteem and discharge their duties to the best of their ability and trust bestowed on them.

Cdt. Deepti and team presented a welcome dance while welcome song was presented by Cdt. Raman and team.

In his address, the Inspecting Officer encouraged the cadets to embrace open-mindedness, ambition, humility and approachability. He emphasised the importance of the newly appointed cadets leading by example and acting as role models for their peers.

Cmde. Sharma urged the cadets to explore and embrace local art forms to preserve the region’s rich heritage.

During his visit the Officer inspected the utilisation of government funds and the ongoing projects in the school. He also reviewed various academic and training activities including sports, games activities and facilities, horse riding arena, skating rink etc.

The school’s contribution in terms of number of cadets entering into NDA and preparation towards UPSC – NDA examination were also reviewed. Cadets’ academic performance in Class X and XII CBSE examinations were appreciated by the Inspecting Officer.

Wg. Cdr. P. Prakash Rao, Administrative Officer, Sqn. Ldr. Manpreet Singh, Vice-Principal, Senior Master, Staff Members, NCC and PI Staff and cadets were present on the occasion.