Air Vice Marshal P.K. Ghosh inaugurates Weather Station at Sainik School Kodagu

October 21, 2022

24th Local Board of Administration Meeting held

Mysore/Mysuru: Air Vice Marshal P.K. Ghosh, Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration, Training Command, Indian Air Force, Bangalore and Chairman, Local Board of Administration, Sainik School Kodagu, chaired the 24th meeting of the Local Board of Administration of Sainik School Kodagu recently.

The Chairman was escorted to War Memorial of the school by the Horse Cavalcade where he laid the wreath and paid homage to war heroes.

A special assembly was organised in honour of the Air Vice Marshal P.K. Ghosh which began with a vandana prayer dance by girl cadets. The event preceded by a skit on ‘Women Empowerment’ and ‘Kamsaale’, a folk dance form of Karnataka, followed by a group song embracing the folk culture of Karnataka and our sister State West Bengal under a unique initiative of Government of India, namely Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Abhiyan, was presented during the programme.

The Chairman thanked the Government of Karnataka and Kodagu District Administration for their unflinching financial support for the growth of the school.

The Chairman interacted with the staff and cadets and inaugurated a weather station recently installed at the school. The weather station is equipped with many advanced weather instruments like Sunshine Recorder, Open Pan Evaporimeter, Cup Type Anemometer, Stevenson Screen, Wind Vane and Rain Gauge which would be instrumental in imparting quality education amongst the students in the coming years.

Gp. Capt. R.R. Lall, Command Education Officer, Bangalore, Dr. Nanjunde Gowda, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu district, Lt. Col. Ajit Singh, School Administrative Officer, Dr. V. Prasad, Associate Professor, Representative from Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, Vedamurthy, DDPI, Kodagu District, M.G. Mallikarjun, Executive Engineer, CPWD, Mysuru, M.S. Chandrashekhar, Assistant Engineer (Civil), CPWD, T. Nagendra, Assistant Engineer (Electrical), CPWD, Mysuru, Asha Ram, Junior Engineer, CPWD, Mysuru and Prakash Krishnabhatta Joshi, Parent Member were present in the Local Board of Administration Meeting. Col. G. Kannan, Principal and Member Secretary, briefed all the training and administrative aspects of the school and the progress made in the past six months. The members deliberated and arrived at various policy decisions for future development of the school.