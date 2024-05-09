Rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake: Outsourcing DPR-preparation upsets environment activists

May 9, 2024

MUDA entrusts a New Delhi-based company to prepare Detailed Project Report for Rs. 63,80,000

Mysore/Mysuru: The decision by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to assign the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the revitalisation of Kukkarahalli Lake, situated in the heart of the city, to a company based in New Delhi has sparked outrage among environmental activists.

MUDA has commissioned the Principal Director of the Natural Heritage Division at the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in New Delhi to undertake the DPR, with a budget allocation of Rs. 63,80,000.

Former director of MUDA’s City Planning Division, P.S. Nataraj, has criticised this move, stating that awarding the work order to INTACH without following proper tender procedures is unlawful. “None of the elected representatives, NGOs, organisations, environmental activists, or individuals who have previously advocated for the preservation of the Kukkarahalli Lake were consulted. MUDA has made a unilateral decision to entrust the DPR to a company based in Delhi,” he said.

Nataraj voiced his concerns during a meeting convened at the MGP Office in Yadavagiri yesterday, which was organised to strategise for an upcoming meeting convened by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner on May 20.

The primary agenda of the May 20 meeting is to deliberate on the rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake. It is anticipated that a significant number of environmental activists, members of the public, and various stakeholders will participate in the May 20 discussion to devise effective strategies for preserving the lake, a vital green space within the city.

Poornaiah Canal primary freshwater source

Kukkarahalli Lake, spanning 49 hectares, requires urgent intervention to prevent sewage from entering its waters. The primary freshwater source for the lake is the Poornaiah Canal.

Additionally, water from Bommanahalli Lake, situated approximately 21 km away, contributes to the inflow of water into Kukkarahalli Lake. However, encroachments on the Rajakaluve, or stormwater drain, which serves as another vital water source for the Lake, have been observed at multiple locations. Activists said that despite repeated alerts to the authorities, action has yet to be taken to address these encroachments.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, the founding Working President of MGP, emphasised the importance of addressing both the rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake and the clearance of encroachments on the Poornaiah Canal.

He noted that when Kukkarahalli Lake was thriving, the Poornaiah Canal was also in good condition. However, due to neglect from authorities, the influence of real estate interests, and public apathy, the Canal has suffered extensive encroachment over the years. He highlighted that out of its original 22-kilometre length, only 4 kilometres remain today.

Shenoy recalled multiple proposals submitted during past meetings with Deputy Commissioners, advocating for the restoration of the Poornaiah Canal. He suggested that with concerted efforts, encroachments could be cleared in some areas, while alternative routes could be established for water flow where removal is not feasible.

Although acknowledging the technical challenges and costs involved, he emphasised that investing in such efforts to save the lake would be worthwhile.

MGP President Shobhana Sambashivam, members Ashwathnarayan, Kiran Kumar and others were present.