MUDA reclaims land worth Rs.6 cr. on which sites were illegally allotted

August 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another drive against encroachment of its land, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has reclaimed 10 sites which were illegally allotted by a Housing Society on a parcel of land, which was part of MUDA’s Land Bank.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh said that the City’s Vanivilasa Housing Co-operative Society had unauthorisedly allotted 10 sites of different dimensions to its (Society) members on 27 guntas of land coming under Kasaba Hobli and Hebbalu village Survey No.273/2.

As it was found that the Society had allotted the ten sites in 27 guntas of land relinquished to MUDA for the purpose of its Land Bank, the MUDA authorities reclaimed the 10 sites, totally worth Rs.6 crore, that were illegally formed on this 27 guntas of land coming under Hebbalu Survey No.273/2. Following the drive, the MUDA has fenced the reclaimed land and erected a Board mentioning that the land belongs to MUDA.

MUDA Zonal Officer H.P. Shivanna, AEE Nagaraj and other officials took part in the drive, the release said.