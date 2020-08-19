Cleanliness Drive by SWR Mysuru

August 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As per the directives of Railway Board, a Cleanliness Drive was launched over Indian Railways from Aug. 10 to 16 to clear the debris/garbage accumulated at different corners of Offices, Station buildings, Colonies etc., with the volunteering of Railway staff along with Officers and other staff employed under agencies.

The Officers and Station staff of South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, cleaned the Station surroundings, circulating areas, platforms, tracks, concourse, toilets and foot over bridges/ sub ways, Colony premises, sports grounds etc.

The plastic garbage strewn along the track side was picked up and disposed suitably. The growth of vegetation on platform edges and in yards were removed by cutting, de-weeding and made clean for safe movement of trains.

This drive was conducted uniformly at all major and minor stations. Mysuru, Hassan, Arsikere, Davangere, Harihar, Shivamogga town, Chamarajanagar, Bhadravati, Subramanya road, Belagula, Sakleshpura, Sagara Jambugaru to name a few. Other areas like Coaching Depot, Stores Depot, Level crossing Gates, and other offices also got a new look. Officers and Supervisors of Field units, Station Managers, Engineering Permanent-Way staff played an important role in this campaign, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru Division.