Hootagalli CMC clears dead fish from Hebbal Lake

May 9, 2024

Blockages in storm water drains to be cleared today

Mysore/Mysuru: Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) have cleared thousands of dead fish which were found floating in the Lake. The dead fish were cleared using coracles and other means by the Hootagalli CMC staff yesterday. The dead fish were collected and buried deep in the ground.

Hootagalli CMC Commissioner B.N. Chandrashekar, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning said that discarded plastic bottles, other wastes and weeds, which were chocking the flow of rain water from the storm water drain to the Lake was taken up yesterday and will be completed today.

The CMC Commissioner also said that he had instructed the CMC officials to find out if industrial effluents were being let into the Lake and if found, the flow will be blocked and the officials will visit that particular industry and instruct the industry authorities to arrest the flow of industrial effluents into the Lake, failing which legal action would be initiated.

Chandrashekar also said that boards with messages not to throw empty plastic bottles and covers in the Lake premises will be installed around the Lake which will also act as a warning to those discarding wastes of all types near the Lake.