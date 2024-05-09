State records 73.40 pass percentage in SSLC

May 9, 2024

Ankita Basappa Konnur of Morarji Desai Residential School in Bagalkot scores 625/625 marks; Udupi tops list; Mysuru in seventh place

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi district tops the list in the SSLC exam results this year (2023-24), which was announced today at Bengaluru. The exam was held from Mar. 25 to Apr. 6 at 2,750 centres in 35 educational districts of the State, in which 8,59,967 students appeared.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results at Bengaluru this morning, according to which the overall pass percentage this year is 73.40 which is down by more than 10 percent as compared to last year (83.89%). In keeping with the trend, girls outshone boys in performance this year too, with girls recording a pass percentage of 81.11 as compared to 65.90 percent recorded by boys.

Ankita Basappa Konnur of Morarji Desai Residential School at Melligeri in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district is the lone State topper scoring the maximum of 625/625 marks, while seven students from across the State have come second scoring 624/625 marks. Also, as many as 14 students have scored 623, 21 have scored 622, 44 have scored 621 and 64 have scored 620.

S. Jahnavi (centre) of BVB School in Vijayanagar 1st Stage, who topped the district with 623 marks, being greeted by BVB Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy & School Vice-Principal Prafulla in the presence of her parents.

Out of the 8,59,967 students, who appeared for the exam this year, 6,31,204 have passed out, thus recording a pass percentage of 73.40.

In 2022-23, out of the 8,35,102 students who had appeared, 7,00,619 had passed out, recording a pass percentage of 83.89.

Mysuru district has bagged the seventh place this year. The district has jumped from a poor 19th position last year to be within the first ten ranks this year after putting up a better performance. Out of the 38,175 students who appeared in the district, 32,639 have passed out, thus recording a district pass percentage of 85.5.

D.S. Dhanvee (623), J. Disha Varma (621) and Maanya (611) of Sadvidya School in Vijayanagar Second Stage, who excelled in SSLC exams, being greeted by Head Mistress K. Mamatha at the School this morning.

Kodagu district bagged the fourth position recording a pass percentage of 88.67, which is a marked improvement in rankings, as compared to last year, when the district came eighth. However, Hassan district slipped to sixth place recording a pass percentage of 86.28. The district was ranked third last year. Mandya, which had come second last year, stooped down to 19th in the rankings, with a pass percentage of 73.59. The performance of Chamarajanagar district too came down drastically with the district securing 24th place (71.59 pass percentage) as against 7th last year. Yadgiri district stood at the bottom of the list (35th place), with a pass percentage of 50.59.

In other statistics, as many as 7,664 students scored the maximum marks (125) in First Language, 5593 students maximum marks (100) in Second Language, 10,890 students scored the maximum (100) in Third Language, 784 students scored the maximum marks (100) in Mathematics, 277 students scored the maximum (100) in Science and 2,060 scored the maximum (100) in Social Science.

R. Bhumika of Marimallappa’s High School who scored 621/625 being greeted by School Secretary K.N. Panchakshara Swamy as Academic Officer Mangala Muddumadappa and others look on.

Twins score identical marks in Mysuru

In Mysuru, D.S. Dhanvee of Sadvidya School in Vijayanagar Second Stage and S. Jahnavi of BVB (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan) School in Vijayanagar First Stage shared the top spot in the district scoring 623 marks each.

Two other students of Vijayanagar Sadvidya School — J. Disha Varma (621) and Maanya (611) — were among the school toppers. Also, Kavyashri of Sadvidya School on N.S. Road, secured 621 marks, followed by Srigowri S. Kumar with 620, M. Nitin with 614, Prajna Anand with 610 and M. Vidya with 609 marks.

Twins Anjali Shastri and Aditi Shastri of Marimallappa’s High School who scored identical marks (619/625).

Vijayanagar BVB School maintained its tradition of cent percent results this year too, with all 155 students of the school who appeared for the exam, passing out with honours. While 103 students (66.5%) passed with distinction, the rest 52 (33.5%) passed out in First Class. Also, as many as 26 students scored 600 or more marks.

Twin sisters — Anjali Shastri and Aditi Shastri — brought honours to Marimallappa’s High School securing identical marks of 619. They are the daughters of Venkataramana and Vinaya couple, residents of Agrahara in the city. Also, R. Bhumika of the same school scored 621 marks.

Sadvidya School (N.S. Road) Head Master Ramachandra Bhat (extreme left) greeting students who excelled in SSLC exams — (from left) Kavyashri (621/625 marks), Srigowri S. Kumar (620), Prajna Anand (610), M. Vidya (609) and M. Nitin (614 marks) — at the School premises in city this morning.

Kodagu Model School records cent percent result

The city’s Kodagu Model School located in Vidyashankara Layout, Shaktinagar, has secured cent percent results in SSLC this year.

Four students of the school have scored high marks — M. Deepali Gowda (98.24%), S. Malavika (91.52%), Pavithra (89.6%) and R. Dhanush (88%) — thus bringing more laurels to the school.

The results can be viewed using the following website: https://karresults.nic.in.

The exam result was also forwarded to the student’s registered mobile number through SMS.