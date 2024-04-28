Polling booth vandalising case: 25 accused arrested

April 28, 2024

Re-polling at Indiganatha village tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The Election Commission has ordered re-polling in Indiganatha village at Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district, after the polling booth was vandalised by villagers who had boycotted the elections.

The re-polling in booth no. 146 at the village will be held tomorrow (Apr. 29) from 7 am to 6 pm.

The officials, who received information about villagers boycotting the elections, rushed to the village to convince the protesters during which a few villagers vandalised the polling booth at Indiganatha village coming under Male Mahadeshwara Hill Gram Panchayat limits in Hanur taluk.

Following the incident, the Police have arrested 25 accused. Those arrested include 15 women and 10 men, who have been remanded to judicial custody.

Based on separate complaints from Indiganatha Polling Booth PRO Basavanna and Hanur Tahsildar Guruprasad, a case was registered against over 250 villagers.

The village wore a deserted look as the villagers have fled fearing arrest. Additional Superintendent of Police Udesh, has been camping in the village from the day of the incident.