Over 80 dogs take part in breed championship

April 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Hardwicke School Grounds on JLB Road near RTO Circle in the city bustled with activity this morning as dog lovers gathered to witness the 1st and 2nd All Breed Championship, organised by the Mysore Royal Canine Club, affiliated with the United Kennel Club Bharath.

Participants hailing from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Ooty and beyond showcased over 80 beloved pets at the event. Dr. A.S. Ravi, an international judge from Tamil Nadu, presided over the competition, evaluating the dogs based on criteria including physique, health and behaviour.

Approximately 70 pet owners had registered their dogs for the show, with an anticipated participation of over 120 pet dogs by the event’s conclusion at 4 pm today.

An impressive array of exotic breeds graced the competition, including Rottweilers, Siberian Huskies, Miniature Pinschers, American Bullies, Chow Chows, Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Saint Bernards, Golden Retrievers and more.

To ensure the comfort of the furry contestants, pet owners came prepared with fans and coolers, while the organisers provided ice to combat the heat.

The highlight of the event will be the presentation of the championship trophy to the top-performing dog, with all participating pet dogs receiving well-deserved medals.

Additionally, a separate trophy awaits the winner in the prestigious ‘Best in Show’ category.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, President of the Mysore Royal Canine Club Saravana Kumar, along with club office-bearers and other dignitaries were present.