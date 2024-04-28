Fishes dying due to heat at Kukkarahalli Lake

April 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Summer heat is not only causing hardships to human beings and animals but the extreme heat is killing fishes in Kukkarahalli Lake since four to five days.

Today the morning walkers saw about 40 to 50 dead fishes floating in the lake. As birds do not eat the dead fishes, they were decaying, resulting in foul smell emanating from it forcing the walkers to cover their nose. The walkers were curious to know whether the Lake was getting polluted.

Meanwhile, University of Mysore’s Horticulture Department Assistant Director Muzawar, speaking to SOM said that the fishes were dying since three to four days due to extreme heat.

Pointing out that there was a delay in clearing dead fishes from the lake due to election duty, he said that steps are being taken to clear the dead fishes.