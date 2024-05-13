Pension Tension

May 13, 2024

Beneficiaries queue up at Taluk Office to rectify errors in social security pension records

Mysore/Mysuru: The Taluk Office (Mini Vidhana Soudha) in Mysuru is witnessing a concerning trend as hundreds of pensioners enrolled in various Government social security schemes endure daily struggles to restore their pensions.

These individuals, hailing from different corners of Mysuru Taluk, are compelled to make repeated visits, enduring long hours of wait, to rectify discrepancies that have led to the discontinuation of their pensions.

Among those affected, a significant portion comprises elderly persons who travel from distant areas to reach the Taluk Office as early as 8 am, hoping to secure a spot in the ever-growing queue.

However, by 10.30 am, when the officer responsible for managing the single counter on the ground floor finally arrives, a daunting number of 100 to 150 social security scheme beneficiaries have already gathered, eagerly awaiting their turn to address the errors in their pension disbursements.

The State Government has introduced several social security pension schemes, including the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Widow Pension Scheme, Disabled Pension and Sandhya Suraksha Scheme. These schemes are intricately linked with Aadhaar, ensuring direct crediting of pension amounts to beneficiaries’ accounts.

However, numerous beneficiaries have encountered discontinuation of their pensions due to various technical issues. Some individuals maintain multiple bank accounts, while others hold accounts in banks that underwent mergers last year. Consequently, records require updating to the merged bank to ensure seamless crediting of funds.

Additionally, changes such as updates to mobile phone numbers and addresses in Aadhaar cards or closure of bank accounts previously linked to pension disbursements have yet to be reported to the Taluk Office authorities. Consequently, pension accounts have become inactive, halting the flow of Government funds.

Unaware of underlying technical issues, pensioners were shocked to discover that their pensions had not been credited for the past four to five months. Consequently, they are now flocking to the Taluk Office seeking rectification.

However, the situation is compounded by the presence of only one counter at the Taluk Office, forcing numerous elderly, widowed and physically challenged individuals to endure lengthy queues that span hours.

Upon reaching the counter, beneficiaries undergo fresh record creation, with thumb impressions being collected to finalise cash crediting. For certain issues requiring the intervention of the Tahsildar, some beneficiaries are directed to approach the Tahsildar Office for resolution.

Many beneficiaries, predominantly elderly and infirm, aired their frustrations, highlighting the extensive wait times they endure at the Taluk Office. They lamented that arriving in the morning often results in waiting until afternoon or even evening.

Some recounted instances where they were instructed to return the following day or week due to the overwhelming demand. With only one counter operational and lengthy queues, beneficiaries stressed the need for the District Administration to address the issue by opening two to three counters to clear the rush.