Advanced Hyalofast procedure offers new hope for patients

June 15, 2026

Narayana Hospital first in Mysuru region to introduce advanced regenerative treatment for knee joint damage

Mysuru: Narayana Hospital has introduced Arthroscopic Hyalofast scaffold implantation with BMAC augmentation for cartilage injury, making it the sole facility in all of Mysuru and the first in the region to provide this state-of-the-art treatment for people experiencing chronic cartilage damage and injury & early joint degeneration in sports enthusiast.

Hyalofast procedures will be performed under the expertise of Dr. Umesh Chowdaiah, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Narayana Hospital, Mysuru.

With the availability of the advanced Hyalofast treatment, patients in and around Mysuru now have access to higher quality of orthopaedic care closer home than having to travel to other urban centres for specialised joint preservation therapies.

Hyalofast is an innovative orthopaedic regenerative treatment which promotes natural healing within the body to repair the cartilage injury in the knee joints. Cartilage damage is usually caused by accidents and injury during sports activities.

Addressing media, Dr. Umesh Chowdaiah said, “A large number of people suffer from chronic knee pain believing it is a normal part of growing old or when they are recovering from an injury. The truth is that if the damage to the cartilage is left without treatment, over time it will begin to hamper their ability to move freely. Hyalofast gives us the opportunity to intervene in early stages, allowing our patients to experience normal movement without compromising their knee joints.”

He added, “Early diagnosis and treatment of prolonged knee pain is important to avoid further joint injury and enhance mobility and we are pleased to announce the availability of this safe and advanced procedure to Mysuru.”

Dr. A. Ashok, Medical Superintendent, Narayana Hospital, said, “Healthcare today is no longer just about treating disease, it’s about helping people maintain their quality of life and independence. The launch of Hyalofast is a testament to our dedication towards offering cutting-edge, patient-centric care to Mysuru and making sure that people don’t have to travel out of their area to get specialised treatment. With innovative regenerative therapies we want to help patients recover faster, stay active and preserve their natural joint function for as long as possible.”

Hospital Facility Director Pavan Kumar also spoke.