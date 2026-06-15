Live Operative Workshop on Urinary Incontinence held  
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Live Operative Workshop on Urinary Incontinence held  

June 15, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysore Organisation of Genitourinary Surgeons (MYSOGUS), under the aegis of the Karnataka Urology Association (KUA), successfully conducted its 7th Annual Live Operative Workshop recently under the theme ‘Urinary Incontinence.’  

The event was hosted by the Department of Urology, Manipal Hospital, Mysuru. 

Live surgeries on complex cases were performed by eminent Urologists from across the country at Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, with live transmission to Sri Rajendra Centenary Auditorium, JSS Hospital, for over 100 attending delegates. 

Dr. Prakash K. Prabhu, Organising Chairman, delivered the welcome address. 

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. G.K. Venkatesh, Founder-Director, Institute of Nephro Urology, Bengaluru and Dr. H.N. Naveen, President, Karnataka Urology Association, in the presence of Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Head of Medical Services, Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, Dr. M.N. Sumana, Deputy Director, JSS Hospital, Dr. J.B. Narendra, President, MYSOGUS, Dr. H.L. Prasad, Hon. Secretary, MYSOGUS and Dr. Sachin Dharwadkar, Hon. Secretary, KUA. 

Prof. G.K. Venkatesh appreciated the academic initiatives of MYSOGUS.  

He announced that the Institute of Nephro Urology has been allotted 5 acres of land at Gunjur in a recent Governing Council meeting headed by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, to build a state-of-the-art, 500-bedded super-speciality urology hospital. 

Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Hospital, highlighted that Manipal Foundation supports BPL category patients for advanced Urological care. 

Dr. R. Keshav Murthy, President, Urological Society of India, noted that 631 Urologists are added to the national pool every year. With the shift of specialists from Tier-A to Tier-B cities, he stressed that academic exposures like this workshop will help young Urologists in                                   regular practice. 

Dr. K. Umesh, Treasurer, MYSOGUS, conducted a quiz on Urology. Around 120 delegates participated in the event. 

Dr. T.P. Dinesh Kumar, Organising Secretary, proposed a vote of thanks. 

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