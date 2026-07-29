B.Y. Vijayendra meets RK Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji
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B.Y. Vijayendra meets RK Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji

July 29, 2026

Mysuru: Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mysuru to inaugurate Viveka Smaraka on Aug. 1, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra visited Sri Ramakrishna (RK) Ashram yesterday and reviewed the preparations.

During his visit, he held discussions with Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji regarding the arrangements. He also inspected the programme venue.

The inauguration is scheduled for 3.30 pm. After unveiling the memorial, the PM will address a public gathering at Ramakrishna Vidyashala Stadium, Yadavagiri.

Vijayendra said more than 10,000 children are expected to participate in the programme. He added that Swami Muktidanandaji had expressed a desire for Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the memorial on Narayana Shastri Road and the Prime Minister’s visit to Mysuru has been planned accordingly.

MLC Raghu Kautilya, BJP State Vice-President N. Mahesh, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President Kumbralli Subbanna, BJP State General Secretary Preetham Gowda, former MLA B. Harshavardhan and State Secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda accompanied Vijayendra.

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