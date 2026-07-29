Man gets life term for murdering lover

July 29, 2026

Mysuru Court sentences 27-year-old for murder committed in April 2021

Mysuru: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mysuru has sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his lover in 2021.

The convict, Kiran Kumar, a resident of Bommenahalli village in Yelwal hobli, was found guilty of murdering Preethu Kumari on April 15, 2021.

According to the prosecution, Kiran and Preethu were relatives and were in a relationship. However, Preethu had been married to one Swamy. Despite having three children, she had left her husband and was living with Kiran along with her children at Belavadi.

The prosecution stated that Kiran later began suspecting Preethu’s fidelity and subjected her to mental and physical harassment. Distressed by the abuse, Preethu repeatedly told him that she would leave the house.

On April 15, 2021, when she again expressed her intention to leave, Kiran attacked her with a machete, inflicting grievous injuries. She was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition but later succumbed to her injuries.

Vijayanagar Police registered a case, conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet before the Court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohan Basappa Badagandi found Kiran Kumar guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000.

Special Public Prosecutor B.M. Veena appeared for the State.