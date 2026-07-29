PM Modi’s Mysuru visit on Aug. 1: City under SPG security scan

July 29, 2026

Mysuru: The Special Protection Group (SPG) began a comprehensive three-day security review in Mysuru city and the Mysore Airport premises this morning ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Aug. 1.

The security exercise, led by an Inspector General of Police (IGP)-rank officer and an elite team of more than 10 senior officials, will continue till July 31 to finalise security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Accompanied by senior district and Police officials, the SPG team carried out a detailed inspection of all key venues. Two SPG teams have already arrived in Mysuru and will remain in the city until the Prime Minister’s programme concludes on Aug. 1. Two additional SPG teams will accompany the Prime Minister.

The SPG team interacting with Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji in front of Viveka Smaraka.

The inspection began at the Oval Ground helipad opposite the University of Mysore, where the Prime Minister’s helicopter is expected to land.

The team later proceeded to the Viveka Smaraka under a zero-traffic convoy and inspected the main entrance, the Shiva temple, the amphitheatre and the historic room where Swami Vivekananda stayed.

Meditation arrangements

Arrangements are being made at the room to facilitate meditation by the Prime Minister, should he choose to do so. The officials also reviewed a three-minute audio-visual presentation to be screened at the amphitheatre.

The SPG team subsequently inspected the Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala and Ashram premises in Yadavagiri. Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji and Correspondent of Vidyashala Swami Yukteshanandaji briefed the officers on the history of the site and the arrangements for the inauguration programme.

SPG’s zero-traffic convoy moving near Oriental Research Institute to proceed towards Viveka Smaraka on Narayana Shastri Road this morning.

As part of contingency planning, the SPG also examined an alternative road route connecting Mysore Airport to the venue. According to sources, the Prime Minister’s special aircraft is expected to land at Mysore Airport, from where he is likely to travel by an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter to the Oval Ground.

Alternative route

As an alternative, the Prime Minister can travel by road from the airport to Viveka Smaraka. The route passes through Nanjangud Road, APMC Junction, J.P. Nagar, Srirampura, Adichunchanagiri Circle, Dattagalli KEB Junction and Bogadi Outer Ring Road. The SPG team inspected this route as well.

Three helicopter landing pads are being readied at the Oval Ground. While one helicopter will ferry the Prime Minister, the other two will carry SPG personnel and NSG commandos responsible for his security.

Entry to all venues remains restricted to authorised personnel. SPG officials have directed local authorities to enforce strict security measures, including restrictions on media access and photography in sensitive areas.

On the day of the event, the SPG will assume complete control of the Viveka Smaraka, Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala and Ashram premises, with support from the Mysuru Police.

The SPG inspection was attended by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner M.K. Savitha and DCPs Dr. Harsha Priyamvada (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic).