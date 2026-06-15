Pt. K.S. Hadapada Award conferred on Pandit Rajendra Nakod  
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Pt. K.S. Hadapada Award conferred on Pandit Rajendra Nakod  

June 15, 2026

Mysuru: Senior tabla artiste of Bengaluru Pandit Rajendra Nakod was conferred with the prestigious ‘Pandit K.S. Hadapada Award’ at the 20th commemoration programme of Pandit K.S. Hadapada, organised by Sri Guru Puttaraja (SGP) Sangeetha Sabha, at Ganabharathi’s Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar here recently. 

Speaking on the occasion, SGP Sangeetha Sabha Hon. President M.V. Ramprasad said that Mysuru is a city which patronises all forms of art. It is the responsibility of the youths to maintain and carry forward this legacy of the city, he noted. 

Stating that Mysuru has a good number of art patrons, Ramprasad said that students, who engage in arts, literature and sports, have good concentration and memory power. 

Later, Bengaluru’s Vidu. Antara Bhat (bansuri) and Vidwan Arun Bhat (tabla) presented a music concert. 

Rohini S. Omkar compered the programme. 

Sri Paramahamsa Vidyaniketana Trust Advisor K.N. Naveen Kumar, SGP Sangeetha Sabha President Pandit Bhimashankar Bidanur, Vice-President Mrutyunjaya Hiremath and others were present on the occasion. 

 

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