Site issues resolved for Tonga Experience Zone 

June 15, 2026

Five Tonga stands, prepaid ticket counters and stables to be set up under Rs. 2.71 crore project

Mysuru: The roadblocks facing Mysuru’s ambitious ‘Tonga Experience Zone’ project have finally been resolved, clearing the way for its completion within the next two months.

The project, being implemented by the Karnataka Tourism Department under the Union Government’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, aims to revive the city’s traditional horse-drawn carriage rides by introducing uniform fares, modern tonga stands and dedicated ticket counters.

The front view of the ‘Tonga Experience Zone’ near Suburban Bus Stand.

With an outlay of Rs. 2.71 crore, the project will develop facilities at five locations across Mysuru. These include well-equipped tonga stands and ticket counters, while horse stables will be constructed at two of the sites.

Work is already underway and once completed, the project is expected to offer tourists a more organised and convenient way to experience Mysuru’s heritage tonga rides.

Earlier objections

The project had initially hit a hurdle after objections were raised to three of the proposed sites, delaying its implementation. The Tourism Department subsequently identified alternative locations and secured the required approvals.

A tonga stand proposed along the pedestrian pathway near the Town Hall compound at Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle was dropped following objections to permanent construction in the heritage zone. The facility has now been shifted to nearby Dr. Rajkumar Park.

Likewise, a stand planned opposite to Varaha Gate at Gun House was relocated after members of the erstwhile royal family expressed interest in using the area for events. The new location has been finalised beside the Indira Canteen within the CADA office premises.

At Kukkarahalli Lake, plans to upgrade the existing stand and stable were shelved due to the proposed railway underpass project. As an alternative, the Tourism Department selected a site near Dhobi Ghat on Bogadi Road and the Mysuru Development Authority is expected to hand over the land shortly.

Modernised set up

Meanwhile, the stand and stable opposite the Suburban Bus Stand near People’s Park have already been modernised, giving the facility a fresh look. The removal of advertising boards has improved its visibility and enhanced the overall appearance of the area.

In a distinctive design element, ticket counters and seating facilities are being built using Indian Laurel (Crocodile Bark) trees, while the counters have been designed to be movable.

Officials believe the project will not only preserve Mysuru’s tonga heritage but also make the rides more organised, accessible and attractive to visitors, adding a new dimension to the city’s tourism experience.

Locations of Tonga Experience Zone

Dr. Rajkumar Park near Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace.

Beside Indira Canteen near the CADA (Cauvery) Office at Gun House.

In front of Mysuru Zoo.

Opposite the Suburban Bus Stand, adjoining People’s Park (with horse stable).