Visitor shelter dedicated to public at Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital  

June 15, 2026

Mysuru: A significant community infrastructure project aimed at enhancing the comfort and convenience of patients’ attendants and visitors was dedicated to the public at Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality (PKSS) Hospital, KRS Road, Mysuru, recently.

The PKSS visitor shelter, constructed by Rotary Mysore Midtown in association with Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMC&RI) with CSR support from Kaynes Technology India Limited and contributions from philanthropists, was inaugurated by MLA K. Harishgowda, who was the chief guest, along with Rtn. P.K. Ramakrishna, District Governor, Rotary International District 3181 and Ramesh Kannan, Founder & Managing Director, Kaynes Technology, who were the guests of honour.

The event was attended by Dilip Nambiar, President – Operations, Kaynes Technology India Limited, Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean & Director, MMC&RI, Dr. T.K. Mohan, Nodal Officer, PKSS Hospital, Rtn. Naveen Chandra, Assistant Governor, Zone 7, Rtn. K.L. Rakesh Babu, President, Rotary Mysore Midtown, Rtn. Bhaskar Sainik, Hon. Secretary, Rtn. Dr. Kumar, Community Service Director, along with Rotarians of Rotary Mysore Midtown and Rotary District 3181, members of Team Kaynes, students of MMC&RI and well-wishers.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries appreciated the collaborative efforts of Rotary, Kaynes Technology, MMC&RI and the philanthropic community in creating a meaningful facility that directly benefits the public.

They highlighted the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and community partnerships in improving public healthcare infrastructure.

The visitor shelter, constructed by Sri Mruthyunjaya Constructions, has been designed to provide a safe, comfortable and weather-protected waiting space for thousands of attendants and visitors who visit the Super Speciality Hospital and the Trauma Care Centre every day.

The facility is expected to benefit lakhs of patients’ family members and visitors in the years ahead, significantly enhancing their experience while accessing critical healthcare services.

Representatives of Rotary Mysore Midtown expressed gratitude to Kaynes Technology, philanthropists and all stakeholders whose support made the shelter project possible.