Mysore Varsity has no money to pay its pensioners

April 5, 2025

Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath cites deficit of Rs. 107 crore that may hamper smooth functioning of Varsity; Sports related activities asked to be cut down

Mysuru: In a stark contrast to the sobriquet, the city of Mysuru enjoys as ‘Pensioner’s Paradise’, over a century old University of Mysore is staring at a financial crisis, with the uncertainty looming large over the payment of pension to its retired employees, that largely depends on the grants of the State Government.

Sharing the ordeals being faced by the Varsity, during the special meeting of Academic Council, convened to present the budget for the year 2025-26, at Crawford Hall yesterday, Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath said, it would be difficult to pay the pensioners, if the State Government doesn’t provide the grants. The pension amount has been paid till the end of March, but the situation will not be conducive from April. However, every efforts are being made at the Government level to address the situation by getting the required funds sanctioned, he added.

The paucity of funds is calculated at Rs. 107 crore and if the Government fails to allocate required grants, how to arrange the required funds? This is the bigger question haunting the authorities. If the new teaching faculty are recruited, the salary paid to guest lecturers can be saved. A letter will be written to the Government in this regard, with no alternative way left to augment the source of funds, other than mobilising funds on our own, observed Prof. Lokanath.

Since pandemic…

“Till 2019, the Government was paying the pension, but following the COVID-19 pandemic, the pension was paid through LIC Pension Fund. Now, we have to bear the funds, which seems difficult in the present situation. The remaining Varsities shall be facing the similar situation in the coming days,” rued Prof. N.K. Lokanath.

Sports meets

Prof. Venkatesh, Director of Physical Education, University of Mysore, said that the big impact triggered due to financial crises is being felt on Sports front, as it becomes difficult to send the Varsity teams to all the sports meets, along with hosting of sports activities. The paucity of funds should be addressed somehow, said Venkatesh seeking the intervention of VC Prof. N.K. Lokanath.

In his reply, Prof. Lokanath, who instructed the Director of Physical Education to exercise restrain, limiting the related activities, attributed the dip in revenue generated by the Varsity to the establishment of Varsities at every districts, significantly bringing down the number of student admissions.

Hostels for Social Welfare Department

Prof. Gurusiddaiah suggested that, as an immediate solution, it would be ideal to manage the hostels through Social Welfare Department, on the lines of Kannada University at Hampi and Bangalore University. This would come in handy in saving the expenditures. Apart from that, rent based on certain guidelines can be fixed for the residential quarters allotted to the Professors and staff of the Varsity. Besides, we should explore the possibilities of tapping solar energy by installing Roof Top Solar panels on the Varsity buildings, by availing of subsidy under the Central Government scheme. The energy generated through solar panels can be sold to generate revenue for the Varsity.

The other suggestions made to improve revenue sources were; to hike the rent of auditoriums and introduction of new courses, among several others.

In his reply, the VC, who was positive on the suggestion to manage students hostels through Social Welfare Department, sought additional information to go ahead, but was sceptical on Solar Energy project, as it requires initial investment, that is not possible given the crises the Varsity is grappling with.

NEP model teaching

He instructed the teaching faculty to prepare the syllabus of first year and final year Under-Graduate (UG) courses in compliance with the modifications made to National Education Policy (NEP) and prepare to teach accordingly from the next academic year.

University of Mysore Registrar M.K. Savitha, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraja, Prof. D. Anand, Prof. M.S. Shekar, Syndicate Members and students were present.