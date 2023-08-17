UoM Guest Lecturers protest for revised circular

August 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of State Coordination Committee of Guest Lecturers of Government Degree Colleges staged a protest in front of Crawford Hall, administrative office of University of Mysore (UOM) in the city yesterday.

The protestors warned of staying away from evaluation works until and unless the period of evaluation of graduate and post-graduate exams is considered as academic period till the evaluation work is completed.

The protesters said “We are caught in a dilemma after the circular of academic calendar in relation to the guest lecturers of Government Degree Colleges, coming under the ambit of Mysore Varsity. According to the schedule of Even Semester for academic year 2023-24, the classes for PG courses will be over by July 28. Accordingly, the Department of Collegiate Education has relieved guest lecturers by terminating the honorarium of guest lecturers applicable for July 28. However, the exam related works are pending. Hence we have boycotted Government related works in Varsity limits for relieving us from service sans honorarium.”

“We have been staging protest as the Varsity authorities paid no heed to our memorandum submitted twice to issue a revised circular including the exam schedule in academic calendar. We will intensify the protest in the coming days till our demands are not met,” the protesters said.

State Vice-president of the Committee Dr. Diwakar, Mysuru District President Hanumantesh, Chamarajanagar District President Mallikarjun Swamy, Hassan District President Yatish Kabbalu, Mandya District President K. H. Vasanth Kumar, Vice-president Dr. G. Mahesh, State Woman representative Dr. G. Shyamala, General Secretaries Gururaj B. Yaraganahalli and S. M. Manasa, Media Spokesman Dr. Ravindra, State Organisation Secretary B. S. Nagaraj and others took part in the protest.