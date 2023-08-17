Selfie booth with PM grabs attention
Selfie booth with PM grabs attention

August 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A selfie booth with a life-size cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been installed inside the City Railway Station (CFTRI entrance). The booth has been drawing a lot of attention from passengers and passersby, and many people have been taking selfies with the cutout.

Designed with the theme New India-Clean India, it has been installed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to raise awareness about the initiatives taken by the Centre like Clean India. The selfie booth was inaugurated by MP Pratap Simha in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal.

Many people have been taking selfies with the cutout, and some have even been sharing them on social media. The booth has also been a good way to raise awareness about the government’s initiatives.

Travellers claimed that the selfie station gave them the impression that they were standing next to the PM. Even employees and cleaners could not resist the opportunity to take selfies for posterity. They said that the booth has helped to connect people with the PM in a new way.

