Rejuvenation of four lakes begins amidst scorching summer heat

April 28, 2024

Water bodies at Mysore Pinjrapole Society, T. Katoor, Gollanbeedu Sargur at Bogadi and Gujjegowdanapura

Mysore/Mysuru: As the scorching peak of summer descends upon Mysuru, the city finds itself grappling with the harsh reality of severe water scarcity, amplifying the existing challenges in water management.

Amidst this pressing concern, the imperative for lake desilting and rejuvenation emerges as a critical priority to confront the impending crisis head-on. Spearheading this vital initiative is the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS) Mysuru chapter, which has embarked on the ambitious task of desilting four lakes across the Mysuru district under the project banner ‘Jain Jal Kranti’.

Guided by BJS Pune, this initiative, envisioned by founder Shantilalji Muttha, aims to ensure equitable water access for all while also providing fertile silt to farmers to enhance agricultural productivity.

This morning the fourth desilting project began with earthmovers at the lake within the Mysore Pinjrapole Society Campus.

Wetland expert and water conservationist U.N. Ravikumar commended the initiative, offering valuable insights and guidance to the team on safeguarding the ecosystem and implementing an optimal desilting process to preserve the integrity of the lakes.

Ravikumar said that urgent action is imperative to mitigate the impact of water shortage, emphasising the imperative of comprehensive strategies for lake restoration and sustainable water resource management.

The first lake desilting project, initiated at T. Katoor on Apr. 15, has been progressing seamlessly without interruption. Over 1,300 tractor loads of nutrient-rich silt have been provided to neighbouring farmers at no cost, facilitating agricultural productivity in the region.

Following suit, the second desilting endeavour began at Gujjegowdanapura on Apr. 17, witnessing enthusiastic participation from local farmers who eagerly carted away approximately 1,200 tractor loads of fertile soil to augment water storage capacity.

The overwhelmingly positive response from farmers underscores the tangible benefits of these initiatives.

In commemoration of Bhagwan Sri Mahaveer Janm Kalyanak Mahotsav, the third lake desilting project was inaugurated at Gollanbeedu Sargur, Bogadi Road, Mysuru, on Apr. 21.

The projects are sponsored by Abhay Firodia of Force Motors, Kailashchandji Derasaria and Sukhraj Vinayakiya family. These ongoing efforts, sustained by farmer demand for fertile soil, aim not only to enhance water storage capacity but also to elevate groundwater levels and provide invaluable nutrient-rich silt to support agricultural activities.

Dignitaries National Secretary (Organisation) BJS India Dinesh Palrecha, President, Mysore Pinjrapole Society Sumathilal Pagaria, Secretary Sri Vinod Khabia, President of Sri Sumathinath Jain Swetambar Murthypujak Sangh Bherumal Rathod, President of Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh Subash Dhoka, President of Sri Terapanth Jain Sangh Prakash Chand Dak were present.

District President BJS Mysuru and Project Coordinator Praveen Lunkar, Committee members Rajesh Sancheti, Ashok Salecha, Kushal Palrecha, Deepak Bohra, Prakash Srisrimaal, Vimal Pitliya, Rajan Baghmar, Manohar Sankhla, Nemichand Badola, Mahaveer Derasaria, Abhishek Singhavi, Suresh Derasaria, Hitesh Shah, Nikhil Vohra, Nisha Ramsina, Prakash Gandhi, Mahaveer Dhoka, Shivangi Bhandari, Bhumika Gulecha, Swaraj Jain were present.