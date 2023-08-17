I-Day: Six short-term convicts set free from Mysuru Jail

August 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking 77th Independence Day on Aug. 15, six short-term convicts who had served 66 percent of their sentences were released from Central Prisons Mysuru.

Acting in accordance with the Government Order (GO) dated Aug. 11, these convicts were discharged from the prison on Tuesday at 10:30 am. The release process was overseen by Chief Superintendent of Prisons P. S. Ramesh.

The individuals who were released from the correctional facility include Rangaiah from Arakere, Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, Chandra, also known as Mari, from Balehundi, Somwarpet taluk, Kodagu, P.M. Kalappa from Arameri village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu, Guruswamy from Vaddarapalya Halli, H.D. Kote taluk, Mysuru district, K. Prasanna from Neelakantanahalli, Maddur taluk, Mandya district and Nagaraj from Singanapura in Chamarajanagar taluk.