Actor Shivarajkumar adds fervour to I-Day celebrations at Shaktidhama

August 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Independence day was celebrated with fervour at Shaktidhama, women and child rehabilitation and learning centre on Nanjangud road here on Aug. 15.

Actor Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar added more to the fervour by taking part in the celebrations that was marked by a host of cultural programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivarajkumar said that everyone should remember the names of all great leaders who strived for the cause of independence. Pointing out that the country gained independence due to the sacrifice and struggles of our elders, he stressed on the need for everyone to use the freedom thus earned in the right way.

Earlier, Geetha Shivarajkumar, who is also the Shaktidhama Chairperson, spoke after unfurling the flag and said that the independence day is marked by the remembrance of all those who fought to liberate the country from the shackles of the Britishers. Noting that the country gained freedom by non- violent means, she called upon every citizen to serve the country in the best possible way.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) former Assistant Director Arun Kumar Patil, theatre personality Deepak Mysuru, former Physical Education Instructor Veeresh, Shaktidhama Director Manjula and others were present.