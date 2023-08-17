Mysuru Book Clubs launches 100 Days – Not a Soft Story, a book by Bharathi Ghanashyam

August 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Book Clubs launched 100 Days – Not a Soft Story, a book by Mysuru-based author Bharathi Ghanashyam on Aug.13 at the Mysore Race Club’s Club House amidst a gathering of book-lovers of Mysuru.

The book was released by Shubha Sanjay Urs, Founder – Chairperson and Founder of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 and Mysuru Literature Festival respectively.

Copies of the book were received by Sarala Ramachandra, the author’s mother, Akhila Dinesh, Principal of NPS International School and Dr. Pamela Sanath Nikam, Consulting Editor.

The book, which belongs to the non-fiction genre, traces the journey of a marriage fraught with struggles, but also strengthened by love and joy.

Written during the Covid lockdown, it captures the story of the author and her late husband, holding a mirror to their marriage, exposing the warts and celebrating the good.

Bharathi Ghanashyam is a recipient of Journalist in Residence Scholarship – 2015, Institute of Tropical Medicine, Antwerp, Belgium and WHO – STOP TB Award for Excellence in Writing on TB – 2011.

The author says, “I have told my story as honestly as I can, hoping it will resonate with readers and they will find hope and courage through my experiences.”

100 Days – Not a Soft Story, named as such because it tells an honest tale without filters of a life marked by struggle, is available with the author at Rs. 275. She can be contacted on Mob: 99867- 93314.