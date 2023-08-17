Soldier who came for daughter’s birthday dies of heart attack
August 17, 2023

Bherya: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Tuesday, a valiant soldier met an untimely end due to a sudden heart attack while visiting his hometown in K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district. The deceased soldier is identified as S. Suresh (42). He is survived by his mother, wife and two children

Suresh, a Subedar, serving in the Jammu and Kashmir Sector, had dedicated 19 years of his life to the Armed Forces. He took a brief military leave to return to his native and celebrate his daughter Prakriti’s 5th birthday at his house near railway station in Sugganahalli.

The day of birthday celebrations took a tragic turn when Suresh, on his way to an orphanage in Dornahalli to distribute food as part of his daughter’s birthday celebration, suddenly felt a sharp pain in his chest. Despite his strength and valour, he collapsed and his life was cut short by the unforeseen health crisis. He passed away before reaching a  health centre.

Despite swift efforts to rush him to K.R. Nagar Public Hospital, Suresh succumbed to heart attack, leaving his family and community in shock.

His final rites were conducted yesterday with full honours in his hometown Sugganahalli where he has his land as the entire village came together to pay their last respects.

National announcements rented the air and amidst all this, people bid their final goodbye to the soldier.

MLA D. Ravishankar, former MLA S.R. Mahesh, Tahsildar C.S. Poornima and officers from his unit paid their last respects.

Family members said that despite serving in the military for 19 years, Suresh always placed his family’s well-being above all. He was known for his kindness and amiable nature                                                    towards everyone.

His sudden demise has left his family devastated and the future seems uncertain. Having maintained a strong outlook, Suresh had always been the pillar of support for his family.

