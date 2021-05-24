Minister instils confidence among COVID patients in K.R. Nagar

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District-in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, who visited several Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in K.R. Nagar Assembly Constituency yesterday, instilled confidence among COVID positive patients who are undergoing treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Mysuru district was reporting the highest number of positive cases after Bengaluru Urban and added that K.R. Nagar Taluk Health Officer must ensure more number of COVID and swab tests for the early detection of cases. “I will make a surprise visit to this taluk. So, complete house-to-house health survey before the end of this month. I compliment MLA S.R. Ramesh for converting his own building into a COVID Care Centre and providing free food and quality treatment from doctors. You write down the names of all those who helped hospitals during the current crisis. The District Administration will felicitate and give them letters of appreciation after the situation becomes normal,” he added.

He thanked MLA Mahesh for doing yeomen service for the people of his Constituency and joining hands with the Government to provide help to the needy.

Refusing to comment on MLC Vishwanath’s remarks on Chief Minister Yediyurappa on handling of COVID situation, Somashekar said that the former may have made such a statement based on wrong information. “This is not the right time to talk about politics as the immediate priority is to defeat the pandemic,” he said.

Later, he visited the Government COVID Care Centre and spoke to patients whether they were getting good treatment and medicine from the District Administration.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the District Minister has been visiting all taluk health facilities twice in a month to see its condition and hearing problems. The pandemic has come under control in city due to concerted efforts. However, the number of Corona positive cases and deaths are increasing in villages. In the wake of this, instructions have been given strictly to ramp up tests, he added.

MLA S.R. Mahesh, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, Tahsildhar Manjula, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Mahendrappa, A. Hemanthkumar Gowda and others were present.