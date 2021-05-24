DC confident to make Mysuru District Corona-free by June end

May 24, 2021

Rohini Sindhuri visits Black Fungus Ward

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has sought co-operation of everyone to make the District Corona-free by the end of June.

Speaking in Facebook live on measures taken by the District Administration to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic last evening, she said they have started the concept of ‘Covid Mitra’ for early detection of Corona positive cases. So far, 15,000 people have taken benefit of this facility. People with common ailments like fever, cough and cold can come and avail free treatment at Covid Mitras. People’s co-operation was needed to win this battle against the pandemic, she added.

The DC said house-to-house health check-up drive has been going on since last 3-4 days which is likely to be completed by the end of this month. Besides, public campaign has been taken up on a large scale especially in rural areas, she said adding that medicines have been distributed free of cost to both primary and secondary contacts.

Continuing, the DC said it was heartening to note that not a single positive case has been reported in D.B. Kuppe Gram Panchayat limit, which has a population of 7,000. The Gram Panchayat has managed things very well. Self-discipline and staying separately were two important steps to keep the contagion at the bay, she added.

On vaccination, the DC said inoculation of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years has started three days ago and the Government has identified 20 categories of people to take vaccination on priority. The eligible beneficiaries must take the jab within a week to enable the priority groups to take vaccination. Stating that inoculation for 18 to 44 years age category will start in private sites soon, the DC said JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital will administer Covaxin while Apollo BGS Hospitals is giving Covishield. Meanwhile, Columbia Asia, Brindavan, Bhanavi, Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital, Cauvery and Ashakirana Hospitals too have been given permission to undertake vaccination, she added.

The DC said there are 8.5 lakh people above 45 years of age in the district of which nearly 6 lakh have taken the first dose. A total of 34,000 vaccines were available in the district of which 18,000 are in city. There is no shortage of vaccine and people must take the jab when their turn comes, she added.