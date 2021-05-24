Vaccination begins for 18-plus age category at Private Hospitals

May 24, 2021

No slots available for next three days

Mysore/Mysuru: Vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years began at JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital in city this morning. The cost per dose of Covaxin is Rs. 1,150 which included GST and service charges of Rs. 100.

The slot in the online portal, which was opened for registration for next three days, got sold out within minutes.

Dr. K.B. Chetak, in-charge of vaccination at JSS Hospital, said daily, around 180 to 200 people will be given vaccination. Second dose must be taken after four weeks. Those who have registered their names can take the vaccine today or tomorrow.

Meanwhile, paid vaccination for 18-plus age category of population has been going on at Apollo BGS Hospitals where Rs. 850 is charged for the first dose of Covishield vaccine. As many as 700 are vaccinated daily, said N.G. Bharateesh Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals.