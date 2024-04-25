Dry days leave party-goers disappointed; businesses hit

April 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The dry days, particularly over the weekend, owing to the elections, have left party-goers and alcohol aficionados feeling disappointed. This scenario has also adversely impacted the weekend revenue of bars and lounges.

Authorities have enforced a temporary suspension of all liquor sales in city in view of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Apr. 26. All liquor outlets ceased operations from 5 pm yesterday, and they will resume business only on the morning of Apr. 27, adhering to the directive to remain closed until midnight on Apr. 26.

Following the polling, liquor sales will again be suspended from 12 am on June 3 to 12 am on June 4 due to the vote counting process. Various establishments, including shops, bars, hotels, restaurants and taverns, will be prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages during this period. The directive mandates that restaurants and hotels are only allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages during these specified times.

As the weekend commencing on Apr. 26 approached, partygoers found themselves disappointed by the unavailability of liquor. Nevertheless, alcohol enthusiasts who had been aware of the impending dry days took advantage of the situation and indulged in their favourite beverages on Wednesday evening before the 5 pm deadline.

Long queues were visible at all liquor outlets in city during this period, prompting Police and Excise officials to deploy multiple teams to ensure compliance with the closure mandate by 4.45 pm.

“We experienced a surge in sales during the final hours before the liquor ban came into effect,” remarked a worker at a liquor shop. Weekends typically witness a significant amount of revelry and various establishments capitalise on this trend, particularly during the summer holiday season. “Nightlife thrives primarily on weekends, attracting large numbers of pub-goers,” noted a Pub Manager.

However, R. Lakshman, General Secretary of Mysuru- Chamarajanagar Liquor Merchants Association, mentioned that while there was a noticeable increase in liquor sales across the city, it was not characterised by heavy rush or panic buying. Sales were normal like any other day like this ahead of the closure, he added.